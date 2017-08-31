Hurricane Harvey has moved on from Texas, but the impact of the disaster isn’t going away anytime soon.

Volunteers from Louisiana are still spread throughout the Lone Star State working to save stranded people, give emergency personnel a break, or just raise some spirits with a shrimp po boy.

The Advocate reports that Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation volunteers set up jambalaya pots in Pasadena, Texas, after being told law enforcement had to turn away some volunteer boaters because there were just too many of them.

The solution: zydeco, beer, and as much Cajun cooking as they could get into the hands of weary, waterlogged rescuers and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, volunteers with the Cajun Navy continued to free trapped Texans from areas still clogged with rain. The Los Angeles Times reported one portion of the voluntary flotilla removed dozens of nursing home residents from a Port Arthur facility. Many had been forced to wait in their flooded rooms, on gurneys, or in wheelchairs for days until help could arrive.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the worst is still not over. He ordered the Texas National Guard to be deployed earlier this week to help with rescues and relief. Abbott said more than 8,500 rescues and 26,000 evacuations have been carried out by the 14,000 Guard members who were activated, and he’s seeking 10,000 more from surrounding states to assist.

#Texas, we will make it through this. Together with first responders & rescue teams, we'll do whatever it takes. #TexansServingTexas #Harvey pic.twitter.com/LNtJK53FfR — Texas Military Dept (@TXMilitary) August 27, 2017

Hurricane Harvey made landfall three times, twice in Texas, before settling on a path across the Midwest and slowing to a tropical depression. It is blamed for the deaths of at least 30 people, according to the LA Times.

Image: Cajun Navy / Facebook

Comments