Can BR chef Chris Motto take the heat in Hell’s Kitchen semi-final?

Executive Chef Chris Motto was a recipient of the coveted black jacket on the latest episode of Fox’s popular cooking competition program, Hell’s Kitchen.

Motto is one of four remaining contestants vying for a $250,000 grand prize in the current 18th season of the show.

Winning it all would be the icing on the cake for Motto, who has returned to his role as executive chef at Mansur’s on the Boulevard since filming has wrapped.

Will Motto score a spot in the Hell’s Kitchen season finale? This week’s episode, which airs Friday night, is titled “what’s your Motto” – which is hopefully a positive sign for BR’s rising culinary star. Good luck, chef Motto!