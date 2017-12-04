Dig Baton Rouge
Can do: Southern Craft Brewing expands beer options

Russell Jones
4 hours ago

More craft brews are coming your way in aluminum form this holiday.

Southern Craft Brewing announced over the weekend they will begin offering canned beers starting this month throughout the greater Baton Rouge region.

The brewery’s amber Red Stick Rye, Swamp Sting honey ale, and hop-centric IPA Hyla will will be available in 6-packs. The Pompous Pelican Imperial IPA will come in 4-packs.

“Here in Louisiana we are mobile drinkers,” said Southern Craft co-founder Wes Hedges. “Cans accommodate that mobility.”

Brewery co-owner Joe Picou said they’re also going to expand availability to Lafayette, Houma, Thibodaux, and north shore markets starting in March 2018.

The brewery will release their first canned beers at a Repeal Day party set for Dec. 9. The party, which celebrates the repeal of prohibition, will be from 1 p.m. to close with live music and food by Smokin Aces BBQ and Secret Lair Taqueria. On tap will be two new beers – the Rural Aristocrat, a pecan brown ale brewed with Bergeron pecans and aged in whiskey barrels, and Cit-ohh!!!, an imperial version of the brewery’s seasonal coffee oatmeal stout.

Image: Southern Craft Brewing

