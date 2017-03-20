A long list of impressive players have worn the jersey adorned with No. 18, and the Tigers have added another name to that list.

Defensive end Christian LaCouture will wear the coveted No. 18 for the 2017 season, according to lsusports.net.

“The No. 18 means a lot to me,” LaCouture said. “When I found out I was getting it, I was really excited. I have been just trying to be a senior leader like the previous 18s. To be in a category with people like the previous 18s – Tre’Davious White, Bennie Logan, Brandon Taylor and all of the others is very humbling. The No. 18 signifies being a leader on and off of the field. I am really excited and can’t wait to be a leader on and off of the field next year.”

The following players wore No. 18 before LaCouture:

Matt Mauck (2001-03)

Jacob Hester (2004-07)

Richard Dickson (2008-09)

Richard Murphy (2010)

Brandon Taylor (2011)

Bennie Logan (2012)

Lamin Barrow (2013)

Terrance Magee (2014)

Tre’Davious White (2015-16)

The tradition started with Matt Mauck, who led the Tigers to their first national title since 1958.

LaCouture to Wear No. 18 Jersey in 2017. Story:https://t.co/ZtwOPJyXgm pic.twitter.com/ePegTCFPC2 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 20, 2017

