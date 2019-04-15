Cancer Center Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon

Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center honored those who generously give their time and talents, during its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon, at the Baton Rouge Country Club Thursday, on April 4. The prestigious Anna B. Lipsey Memorial Volunteer Service Award was presented to Barbara Barriner of Baton Rouge, who has volunteered at the Cancer Center for nearly eight years.

Bill O’Quin and Linda Lee congratulate Barbara Barriner (center).

Susan and Richard Lipsey hosted the celebration and presented the Anna B. Lipsey Memorial Volunteer Service Award, named after Richard’s mother, to Barriner. Anna B. Lipsey was a founder of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and served as secretary-treasurer of the board from 1968 until shortly before her death in 1985. The award, started in 1986, is presented each year to the volunteer(s) who best exemplifies the volunteer spirit and dedication for which Lipsey was known.

In addition, Leslie McArdle, the Cancer Center’s guest and volunteer services manager, recognized Jack Stokeld, Dennie Wall, Trudy LeBoeuf, Jenny Conrad and Bob Evans for their 200 plus hours of individual service in 2018.

Linda Lee, vice president of Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, thanked volunteers for their contributions and reminded them that their generosity is appreciated by patients, physicians and team members alike. “With all the strides the Cancer Center has made and is continuing to make, there is one constant. Volunteerism is still at the heart of what we do,” remarked Lee. “We consistently hear how wonderful our team and volunteers are, and we appreciate how you demonstrate what giving looks like and feels like.”

Pet therapy volunteers represent their furry friends!

Also speaking during the program was Bill O’Quin, Mary Bird Perkins board chair, who said it is an honor to recognize these volunteers, whose smiles make such a difference for patients and their families. Todd Stevens, president and chief executive officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center provided an update to volunteers on the Cancer Center’s latest initiatives.