Cancer Center’s 12th Annual Fest For Life Achieves Milestones

Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s annual Fest for Life event recently reached two major milestones: twelve years of providing prevention and early detection services and more than 5,750 people screened in the history of the event .The Cancer Center reports that hundreds were tested for cancer and other health conditions at Fest for Life on April 13 in downtown Baton Rouge.

From left: Kathy Victorian, Renea Duffin, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Johnnay Benjamin, Dr. Sobia Ozair, and Tonja McMillan.

“The longevity and continued growth of Fest for Life highlights the increasing need for these services in the community,” said Johnnay Benjamin, the Cancer Center’s early detection and education director. “Whether people are insured or uninsured, research shows that because many people don’t access early detection services, there are more late-stage diagnoses, which require more complicated treatments. Finding cancer early is the best offense when it comes to fighting the disease, and events like Fest for Life continue to fulfill this important community need.”

The following is an overview of screening statistics for Fest for Life 2019:

· Participants received 300 cancer screenings.

· 56% of participants had never been screened for cancer before.

· 19 participants had abnormal findings detected from screenings and are currently being supported by a patient navigator for additional testing and follow-up care.

· 39% of those screened were uninsured.

Special thanks to Fest for Life’s presenting sponsor, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane. Other generous supporters included Blue Ribbon Soiree, Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, Healthy Blue, Associated Grocers, AmeriHealth Caritas, 100 Black Men of Greater Baton Rouge, Batch13, Blues Fest, Capitol City Produce, Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge, Farmers Market, Healthy Blue, and Whole Foods.

Fest for Life offered something for everyone – from cancer screenings to foster exercise, such as a hula hoop contest!

The Cancer Center offers prevention and early detection services year round. For information on upcoming screenings, call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybirdlake.org.

