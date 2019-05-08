Cancer Center’s 12th Annual Fest For Life Achieves Milestones

Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s annual Fest for Life event
“The longevity and continued growth of Fest for Life highlights the increasing need for these services in the community,” said
The following is an overview of screening statistics for Fest for Life 2019:
· Participants received 300 cancer screenings.
· 56% of participants had never been screened for cancer before.
· 19 participants had abnormal findings detected from screenings and are currently being supported by a patient navigator for additional testing and follow-up care.
· 39% of those screened were uninsured.
Special thanks to Fest for Life’s presenting sponsor, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane. Other generous supporters included Blue Ribbon Soiree, Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, Healthy Blue, Associated Grocers, AmeriHealth Caritas, 100 Black Men of Greater Baton Rouge, Batch13, Blues Fest, Capitol City Produce, Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge, Farmers Market, Healthy Blue, and Whole Foods.
The Cancer Center offers prevention and early detection services year round. For information on upcoming screenings, call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybirdlake.org.