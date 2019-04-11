Cancer Center’s Annual “Fest For Life” Event Relocates To Downtown

After hosting more than a decade of cancer screenings in a fun, festive environment, Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s “Fest for Life” will return Saturday, April 13 in a new location: downtown Baton Rouge!

With the goal of continuing to save lives through early detection while providing fun for the whole family, this year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on 4th St. between North St. and Spanish Town Rd. In addition to health screenings, the event will include music, free t-shirts (while supplies last), fun activities for children and adults, and the chance to win some great prizes.

Since 2008, more than 5,400 individuals have been screened for cancer at “Fest for Life”, including screenings for colorectal, breast, prostate, skin and oral cavity. All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months, however if you are seeking just a breast cancer screening only, an appointment is required.

While the focus of “Fest for Life” is always on cancer education and early detection, the event goes beyond this one disease and addresses other health problems impacting our city’s residents. In addition to cancer, mortality rates continue to soar for conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. As a result, blood pressure and glucose checks will be offered as well.

To make an appointment, please call (225) 215-1234 or (888) 616-4687. For additional information about this event and other upcoming screenings, please follow the link here.