Cane Land Distilling to hold grand opening this May
Cane Land Distilling, a company that’s been in the making for four years, will hold its grand opening on May 20, WAFB reports. The distillery will feature spirits made from sugarcane grown and milled at Alma Plantation and Sugar Mill, but will also offer Parade Argenté Rum, Parade Spiced Rum, ShinDig Vodka and Original Mississippi Floated Whisky.
The grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the distillery on 760 St. Philip St. downtown and will offer live music from Captain Green, Jonathon “Boogie” Long and more.
CANE LAND DISTILLING CO. GRAND OPENING
May 20
