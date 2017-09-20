Cane Land taking off with launch parties

Cane Land distillery launches its brand of locally-produced spirits into stores and bars this week.

To celebrate, RadioBar is holding a launch party with samples for Cane Land’s entire line of spirits Wednesday night.

Cane Land Ambassador Daniel Keller, a former bartender at RadioBar, will mix mojitos with their special “Alma Grown” lime-flavored cane juice. Patrons will also have a chance at winning prizes and Cane Land swag.

This weekend Ruffino’s will also host a Boozy Brunch pop-up at the distillery. The menu includes craft cocktails and a Creole Bread Pudding made with Cane Land’s Red Stick Cinnamon Rum.

The distillery was founded in 2013 by Walter Tharp, whose family has owned and operated Alma Plantation & Sugar Mill in Lakeland for more than 150 years.

Check out DIG’s recent Cane Land feature here to find out more about the distillery’s big plans for Baton Rouge spirits.