Cane Land to launch Rhum Agricole Friday

Despite the increase of craft brewing in south Louisiana, this is still cane sugar country. Cane Land Distilling Company is bringing that heritage and pouring it into a glass Friday with the launch of Rhum Agricole Louisiana Rum.

Made from fresh-pressed cane juice from Alma Plantation & Sugar Mill, Rhum Agricole “showcases south Louisiana’s rich terroir, giving you the ability to taste the earthy characteristics of Alma’s delta soil” according to Cane Land.

Head Distiller Johnny Ver Planck will answer questions about the process of distilling Rhum Agricole and excellent cocktails. The launch party will include a variety of Agricole cocktails as well as food from Chef Charles.

Who's ready for our Rhum Agricole Launch Party this Friday at the distillery? Check out Chef Charles' menu for this Friday! Posted by Cane Land Distilling Company on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

The launch party will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Cane Land Distilling Company on Saint Phillip Street.

Image: Cane Land Distilling Company / Facebook