Cannatella Grocery coming to Government Street

Muffuletta fans rejoice: Melville-based grocer and purveyor of fine meats Cannatella Grocery is bringing the goods to Baton Rouge this March.

Famous for their take on the region’s signature sandwich, the grocery has been in operation for over 90 years. As with the original store in Acadiana, the Baton Rouge location will offer locally-made specialty meats and sausages that follow family recipes handed down directly from Italy.

A wide variety of Italian imports, including wine, cheese, olive oil and pasta will also be available, as well as grab-and-go sandwiches.

Check out Cannatella Grocery when it opens mid-March on Government street, next to Rocca Pizzeria.