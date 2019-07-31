Dig Baton Rouge
Restaurant Week always brings about the hardest of decisions: picking a restaurant! With so much goodness to choose from, it can be a real struggle. After some serious evaluations, I grabbed a few stand-out menus. 

Beausoliel ($35) always offers great Louisiana dishes with a little extra flair, and the same holds true for Restaurant Week. New Orleans BBQ shrimp over panzanella salad, fried gulf fish amandine with crab and a peach and blueberry cobbler sounds like it will hit all the proper southern notes. 

Bumsteers($20) came in with a bold first restaurant week menu with lots of off-menu items. Cracklin and pimento cheese, frito pie burger and bacon banana bread pudding. Restaurant week is for indulging, right?

Ceclia Creole Bistro ($30) sounds like a serious treat-yo-self moment for just $30. French onion soup, beef tournedos with creamed fingerling potatoes and mushroom onion demi, topped off with bananas foster bread pudding.

Elsie’s Plate and Pie ($25) always brings out a great new pie to try during Restaurant Week. If you haven’t had a savory or sweet pie from there, you’re missing a real treat. This week, they have a philly cheese steak pot pie. Start with chevre and pepply jelly crostinis and finish it with blueberry lemon pie nachos. 

Kalurah Street Grill ($30) always crushes their desserts, and they have bourbon peach cobbler. Need I say more? I’d start with gulf ceviche and jerk braised pork shoulder. 

Zorba’s Greek Bistro($30) is a really nice place to enjoy some authentic Greek flavors, and their restaurant week menu is always a great deal. Eggplant hummus, leg of lamb youvetsi and walnut baklava with honey and rose cream sounds like a flavor packed journey. 

