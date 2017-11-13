Current Month
Taste of Technology Vol.I - Culinary Entrepreneurs
- Curbside
- 4158 Government St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
13nov(nov 13)6:00 pm(nov 13)6:00 pmTaste of Technology Vol.I - Culinary Entrepreneurs
Event Details
Geaux Rouge is proud to announce a microBREW event entitled, “A Taste of Technology Volume 1: Culinary Entrepreneurs. The evening will showcase panel discussions and presentations on technology in the culinary world for current and potential entrepreneurs from the insight of local business owners and chefs.
Tickets are FREE, but you must reserve a ticket here to attend. Seating will be limited. Light food and beverages will be provided to attendees. Franz Borghardt, the organizer of the event, will host the evening. We will have panel discussions and a talk by Lluvia Peveto, owner of Image Architect & Media, about how technology has affected the landscape of marketing in the food industry.
Our first panel will discuss technology and its effect on owning and operating businesses. Our panel is:
Nick Hufft, owner of Curbside and The Overpass Merchant
Alex Barbosa, owner of Barbosa’s BBQ
Allie Bookman, owner of Cupcake Allie
Sally Davis, owner of Eliza’s
Lucie Monk, editor from Country Roads Magazine
Our second panel will discuss how technology has an effect on how food is created and presented. Our panel is:
Allie Bookman, owner of Cupcake Allie
Ryan Andre, Executive Chef
Aimee Tortorich, Executive Chef from Government Taco
Jourdan Fullbright, Executive Chef from Cocha
Kelley McCann, Executive Chef from Kalurah Street
Time
(Monday) 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
Curbside
4158 Government St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
14nov(nov 14)11:00 am(nov 14)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays
Event Details
Introducing Tipsy Margarita Tuesdays and Rock N Roll Sushi! We will have $3 Well Margaritas and $8 Top Shelf Margaritas! This special is all day long every Tuesday at our Jefferson and Perkins locations!
Time
(Tuesday) 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
Rock N Roll Sushi
7949 Jefferson Hwy Suite C
14nov(nov 14)6:30 pm(nov 14)6:30 pmThe Wedding Soiree
Event Details
The Wedding Soiree is a series of events created to inform and inspire as you prepare for your big day! The next Soiree will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Don’t forget to pamper yourself at the Bridal Beauty Bar or browse the latest bridal trends at the Fashion Gallery! Purchase tickets here or at the event.
Time
(Tuesday) 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
The Renaissance Baton Rouge
7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
14nov(nov 14)7:00 pm(nov 14)7:00 pmIration + Fortunate Youth & Through The Roots
Event Details
IRATION
Tuesday, November 14th
With Special Guests FORTUNATE YOUTH and THROUGH THE ROOTS
Doors Open at 7PM
Show Starts at 8PM
Time
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road
3 Course Pop-up Dinner with Pairings By Chef Ryan Andre'
- Red Stick Spice Company
- 660 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806
15nov(nov 15)6:00 pm(nov 15)6:00 pm3 Course Pop-up Dinner with Pairings By Chef Ryan Andre'
Event Details
3 Course Dinner with Cocktail Pairings
“From the Duck Blind”
Cold Smoked Duck Banh Xeo
Gulf Shrimp, Nuoc Cham, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Ginger Vinaigrette
(Cane Land Vodka Sling, Orange Cherry Herbal Bitters, Pomegranate)
Kung Pao Duck Breast
Fried Egg Noodles, Smoked Peanut Powder, Oven Roasted Bok Choy and Carrots
(Blood and Sand, Blended Scotch, Bayou Satsuma Liqeur)
Yuzu and Duck Egg Tart
Szechuan Peppercorn and Yuzu Curd
(Milk Punch, Cane Land Whiskey, Dark Rum, Vanilla Syrup, Nutmeg)
Time
(Wednesday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Red Stick Spice Company
660 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806