Geaux Rouge is proud to announce a microBREW event entitled, “A Taste of Technology Volume 1: Culinary Entrepreneurs. The evening will showcase panel discussions and presentations on technology in the culinary world for current and potential entrepreneurs from the insight of local business owners and chefs.

Tickets are FREE, but you must reserve a ticket here to attend. Seating will be limited. Light food and beverages will be provided to attendees. Franz Borghardt, the organizer of the event, will host the evening. We will have panel discussions and a talk by Lluvia Peveto, owner of Image Architect & Media, about how technology has affected the landscape of marketing in the food industry.

Our first panel will discuss technology and its effect on owning and operating businesses. Our panel is:

Nick Hufft, owner of Curbside and The Overpass Merchant

Alex Barbosa, owner of Barbosa’s BBQ

Allie Bookman, owner of Cupcake Allie

Sally Davis, owner of Eliza’s

Lucie Monk, editor from Country Roads Magazine

Our second panel will discuss how technology has an effect on how food is created and presented. Our panel is:

Allie Bookman, owner of Cupcake Allie

Ryan Andre, Executive Chef

Aimee Tortorich, Executive Chef from Government Taco

Jourdan Fullbright, Executive Chef from Cocha

Kelley McCann, Executive Chef from Kalurah Street