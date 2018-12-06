Cap City Mac Fest returns to Perkins Rowe

Get your stretchy pants ready: the second annual Capital City Mac Fest returns to Perkins Rowe February 9th.

Presented by Geaux Rouge Productions, the event is scheduled for 11 AM to 3 PM. Tickets are $35, and include samples of over 10 unique mac and cheese creations from area vendors. Plus, $10 from each ticket sold will be donated to the BR General Regional Burn Center Summer Camp, so you can feel good about stuffing yourself with carbs for once.

In addition to great food, the event will feature live music and a “People’s Choice” competition to crown the top dish as voted by the public.

The first chance to purchase tickets (at the discounted rate of $25) will be at the Holiday Christmas Lights, presented by Baton Rouge General Medical Center on December 6. Afterwards, tickets will be available on Eventbrite at the regular price of $35.00.

More information about the event can be found on the Geaux Rouge Facebook page. For information about being a competing vendor, email [email protected]