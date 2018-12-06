Dig Baton Rouge
Cap City Mac Fest returns to Perkins Rowe

Get your stretchy pants ready: the second annual Capital City Mac Fest returns to Perkins Rowe February 9th.

Presented by Geaux Rouge Productions, the event is scheduled for 11 AM to 3 PM. Tickets are $35, and include samples of over 10 unique mac and cheese creations from area vendors. Plus, $10 from each ticket sold will be donated to the BR General Regional Burn Center Summer Camp, so you can feel good about stuffing yourself with carbs for once.

 

Mac & Cheesecake Cupcake! #macandcheesefest #capcitymacfest #cupcakeallie #savorycupcake

In addition to great food, the event will feature live music and a “People’s Choice” competition to crown the top dish as voted by the public.

The first chance to purchase tickets (at the discounted rate of $25) will be at the Holiday Christmas Lights, presented by Baton Rouge General Medical Center on December 6. Afterwards, tickets will be available on Eventbrite at the regular price of $35.00.

More information about the event can be found on the Geaux Rouge Facebook page. For information about being a competing vendor, email [email protected]

