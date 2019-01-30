Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Carnival Cruises takes Mardi Gras to the high seas

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
8 hours ago

Carnival Cruises will soon take on a more literal meaning. The popular cruise line has unveiled plans for a fleet of Mardi Gras-themed ships, due to launch in 2020.

Ships in the 2 billion-dollar fleet will feature full-scale rollercoasters, as well as decorative touches that pay homage to New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Reservations on the Mardi Gras-themed ships will begin January 30. For more information, visit Carnival.com.

It may be awhile before you can ring in Carnival season on the high seas, so check out these artist renderings of Carnival’s new ships in the meantime.

All images care of Carnival

