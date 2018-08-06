Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Annie!

Annie is a quiet and calm three-year-old lap cat, who loves attention and affection. Although you couldn’t tell by her friendly attitude, she has had a traumatizing past. Annie was found abandoned, with a litter of kittens and a bullet in her shoulder. After the bullet was removed, the bone in her shoulder became infected and risked amputation. She underwent an intense surgery, and, thankfully, was able to keep her arm and shoulder intact. Annie is healing comfortably at the Cat Haven Adoption Center while she waits to meet her purrfect match. Now that she has gotten through this rough patch, this beautiful calico wants nothing more than to find a furever family and a loving home.

To learn more about Annie and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.