Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Bitsy!

3 hours ago

When meeting Bitsy for the first time, she immediately proves she doesn’t have a shy bone in her itsy-bitsy body. After losing her guardian to cancer, Cat Haven took Bitsy and her 6 furry friends into their adoption center in hopes of giving them a second chance for a happy, healthy life. Loving, sweet, and very vocal, Bitsy is looking for someone who will scratch her head, can hold a great conversation, and isn’t afraid to adopt an adult kitty. She may be turning four years old in May, but she has no problem adjusting to change, making friends with other pets, and stealing your heart.

To learn more about Bitsy and her other friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

