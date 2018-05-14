Dig Baton Rouge
Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Hibiscus!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
4 hours ago
Hibiscus is a 4-year-old diva, looking for a kingdom to call her own. Playful, smart, and sometimes picky, Hibiscus would make a great companion for someone who wants a strong purrsonality in their furry friend. She loves to play chase and is entertained by toys, but prefers to be around people rather than other animals. After living at Cat Haven for two whole years, Hibiscus is ready to move into her furever home where she can really thrive (and rule!). Hibiscus’ adoption fee is waived under the Petfinder New Year, New Home Grant.
To learn more about Hibiscus and her roomates at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

