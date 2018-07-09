Dig Baton Rouge
Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Jethro!

21 hours ago
Jethro will turn seven years old next month, and to celebrate, he wants nothing more than a family to call his own. With a bright personality, playful spirit, and friendly demeanor, Jethro would thrive in any home. This orange and white kitty loves to talk to anyone who will entertain him. He will meow and nudge at you until you give him the attention he craves. He would love to spend his days perched in his companion’s lap or playing with his favorite feathered toys. Jethro came to Cat Haven after being abandoned in the flood and contracting an unusual virus that caused him to become very ill. After many surgeries, he still maintains a positive outlook on life and has not given up on his dream to find a purrfect match!
To learn more about Jethro and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

