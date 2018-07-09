Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Jethro!

Mellow Mushroom hosts Pixar Trivia!

Dust off your VHS tapes and grab some popcorn because you’ve got studying to do this week!!

The Wednesday night study group will be channeling all of our inner children on July 11th from 8-10 PM with Pixar themed trivia and $10 bottomless drinks!

Beer pitchers and prizes from infinity and beyond will be given away every round!

Costumes are highly encouraged!

Talking toys, superheroes, sea creatures, and monsters of all ages & kinds are welcome!