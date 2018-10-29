Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet O’Malley!

Feed your beast within at 10/31 Consortium’s Fantasy Feast, an official event of the Fifolet Halloween Festival!

10/31 Consortium is proud to bring you Baton Rouge’s most creative culinary challenge! Participating restaurants will create and serve a Halloween inspired menu from Oct. 25-31 with 10% of proceeds going to 10/31 Consortium. Ask for the Fantasy Feast menu at participating restaurants!

2018 FANTASY FEAST PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS COMING SOON!

Restaurants interested in participating in the 2018 Fantasy Feast should complete the registration form at FantasyFeastBR.com.