Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet O’Malley!

17 hours ago
Meet O’Malley!
O’Malley is a 6-month-old black cat looking to spend Halloween with a new furever family. Although we don’t believe black cats are bad luck, this cutie had a tough start at Cat Haven. After being at the adoption center for only a few weeks, he became ill with a particularly nasty upper respiratory infection that kept him in our treatment room for two full months. Many kittens are adopted within their first 2-3 months at Cat Haven, but because O’Malley was under medical observation for so long, he missed many opportunities to find his purrfect match. Although he was sick for some time, he has still maintained his sweet personality. O’Malley is active, playful, bold and fearless. He gets along great with other cats and would do well in a multi-pet home. Give this black cat a second chance at a new happy life!
To learn more about O’Malley and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

