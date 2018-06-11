Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sabie!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
9 hours ago
Sabie is a sweet, declawed adult kitty looking for a furever friend to call her own. At nine years old, Sabie was brought to Cat Haven by her previous owners because they were retired and traveling, no longer able to give her the attention she deserves. Because she lived in her last home for her entire life, she takes a little while to get comfortable in a new environment. However, once she’s settled in, Sabie is a friendly, gentle and affectionate companion. Not to mention she’s absolutely stunning with her blue and white coat, green eyes and freckled nose!
To learn more about Sabie and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do: Monday

Get over your Monday blues with all of these happy hours going on today!
$5 Merch Mule Monday @ The Overpass Merchant
Happy Hour @ Bin 77
Monday Trivia @ Red Zeppelin Pizza
Sunday Suppers @ Red Stick Spice Company
Happy Hour @ The Rum House

via GIPHY

9 hours ago

june

01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

11junalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday

11jun(jun 11)6:00 pm(jun 11)6:00 pmSunday Suppers

11jun(jun 11)8:00 pmMonday Trivia at Red Zeppelin Pizza

12junalldayalldayTaco Tuesday @ The Rum House

Gear up for summer!

Primeval Gear

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X