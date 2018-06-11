Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sabie!

Join local food artisan Lili Courtney in the classroom for some hands-on cooking fun! Learn to make create several dishes in one cooking session that will have your weeknight suppers covered!

Lili has made a career out of teaching others how to prepare delicious meals that are approachable, delicious and show-stopping gorgeous. Lili is incredibly engaging, full of insight and makes learning fun.

This is a hands on class that ends in a full meal with the opportunity to take home leftovers. All students receive a sample product plus a store discount.

This class is for participants 16 and up. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult; both the teenager and accompanying adult must purchase a class seat.

CLASS TRANSFER POLICY: No Refunds. If you are unable to attend this class, you may request a transfer to move your reservation to another class. However these requests must be received seven (7) working days in advance of the class date. If your request is made after seven (7) working days, we will not be able to accommodate your transfer request. You may, however, pass along your place in this class to another person. Planning and staffing takes place well in advance of each cooking class; therefore, we are unable to offer refunds.