Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sabie!

Sabie is a sweet, declawed adult kitty looking for a furever friend to call her own. At nine years old, Sabie was brought to Cat Haven by her previous owners because they were retired and traveling, no longer able to give her the attention she deserves. Because she lived in her last home for her entire life, she takes a little while to get comfortable in a new environment. However, once she’s settled in, Sabie is a friendly, gentle and affectionate companion. Not to mention she’s absolutely stunning with her blue and white coat, green eyes and freckled nose!
To learn more about Sabie and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.