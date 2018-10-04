Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sabor!

It’s the day of all days!! Come celebrate National Taco Day with us inside White Star Market! We’ll be slinging all of our regularly amazing tacos for only $2. That means you can try every taco on the menu for less that $15.

We’re into it and we hope you are too!

P.S. Mouton at White Star Market’s Happy Hour runs from 3-6pm with $3 draft beers, $5 draft wines and $6 cocktails.