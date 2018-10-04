Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sabor!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
7 hours ago
Sabor just celebrated her first birthday last month. While she may be shy at first, Sabor is sweet and loving once she gets comfortable with you. She was found as a young kitten at the city shelter and then brought into Cat Haven’s foster program. Soon after being adopted form the Cat Haven Adoption Center, Sabor was returned because the adopter wasn’t ready to take on the responsibility of a new pet. Sabor has spent too much time at Cat Haven and is ready for a family to call her own. Because Sabor gets along great with people and other animals, she would make a great companion for anyone looking for a furever friend!
To learn more about Sabor and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Comments

You may also like

LEISUREMusic

“Alcatraz” album release from Jason Martin

Baton Rouge native Jason Martin, is releasing his new album Alcatraz on October 5, 2018. DIG sat down with Jason to chat about coming home, inspiration, and the making of Alcatraz. What’s your favorite thing about returning to BR and playing...

5 hours ago

Place du Plantier welcomes you home!

Place du Plantier Apartment Homes

october

04octalldayalldaySuperior National Taco Day

04octalldayalldayNational Taco Day @ Gov't Taco

04octalldayalldayVelvet Cactus National Taco Day

04oct(oct 4)11:00 am(oct 4)11:00 amNational Taco Day at The Rum House

04oct(oct 4)5:00 pm(oct 4)5:00 pmGeaux Pink Kick-off Party

Get Tickets Now!

Fifolet Halloween Festival

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X