Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sabor!

Sabor just celebrated her first birthday last month. While she may be shy at first, Sabor is sweet and loving once she gets comfortable with you. She was found as a young kitten at the city shelter and then brought into Cat Haven’s foster program. Soon after being adopted form the Cat Haven Adoption Center, Sabor was returned because the adopter wasn’t ready to take on the responsibility of a new pet. Sabor has spent too much time at Cat Haven and is ready for a family to call her own. Because Sabor gets along great with people and other animals, she would make a great companion for anyone looking for a furever friend!
To learn more about Sabor and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.