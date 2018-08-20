Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Shaggy!

We’re excited to kick-off our Summer Tent Sale by opening all stores early on Saturday, 8/18 at 8:00am for early bird shopping! Shop at all stores or online thru Sunday, 8/26 with exclusive offers happening at each location:

Gulf Shores: 3769 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

*Flamingo Shaved Ice

Lafayette, LA: 2015 Johnston St.

*Free Chalk Paint® by Annie Sloan Demo

*Live Painting by local artist and in-house merchant, Joni Juergens Art

*NEW Annie Claire Designs Jewelry in stock

Baton Rouge: 16016 Perkins Rd.

*$5 Raffle Tickets available to enter to win a Mercedes Benz, supporting local efforts by the Junior League of Baton Rouge