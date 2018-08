Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Shaggy!

Meet Shaggy!

Shaggy came to Cat Haven after his owner passed away suddenly and he had nowhere to go. While Shaggy is a friendly lap cat who loves to cuddle, he has some characteristics that deter potential adopters from giving him a chance. Shaggy is an adult black cat with a deformity on his right ear. Unfortunately, adult cats already have a difficult time getting adopted, especially those with any cosmetic blemishes. On top of that, the “unlucky black cat” superstition doesn’t help Shaggy in his quest to find a furever home! Regardless, he is a sweet boy and gets along great with other cats. We think Shaggy would make a great addition to any family!