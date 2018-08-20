Dig Baton Rouge
Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Shaggy!

7 hours ago

Meet Shaggy!

Shaggy came to Cat Haven after his owner passed away suddenly and he had nowhere to go. While Shaggy is a friendly lap cat who loves to cuddle, he has some characteristics that deter potential adopters from giving him a chance. Shaggy is an adult black cat with a deformity on his right ear. Unfortunately, adult cats already have a difficult time getting adopted, especially those with any cosmetic blemishes. On top of that, the “unlucky black cat” superstition doesn’t help Shaggy in his quest to find a furever home! Regardless, he is a sweet boy and gets along great with other cats. We think Shaggy would make a great addition to any family!
To learn more about Shaggy and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

