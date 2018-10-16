Dig Baton Rouge
Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sloan!

3 hours ago

Sloan has just returned to the Cat Haven Adoption Center for the third time… But make no mistake, Sloan would make a wonderful companion! His previous owners have experienced various life circumstances that have caused them to bring Sloan back. At worst, Sloan is just a tad unlucky. This 3-year-old Siamese mix sweetheart is snuggly, calm, and easy-going. There’s not much you can do to upset this good-natured kitty- not even dressing him up in silly costumes! All Sloan wants now is a loving family and a home to call his own. Are you willing to give this beautiful boy a chance?

To learn more about Sloan and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

