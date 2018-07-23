Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Stella!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
21 hours ago
Stella is a beautiful Seal Point Siamese mix looking for her furever home. A few months ago, Stella was found with her newborn kittens in someone’s backyard. They were placed together in Cat Haven’s foster program and cared for until the kittens were ready to be on their own. Stella has watched her babies get adopted one by one, and she is now ready for a new family to call her own! Stella is quiet, calm, and a bit shy. But don’t let that fool you! Stella is a sweetheart who loves to snuggle once she’s found her purrfect match!
To learn more about Stella and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

