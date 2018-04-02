Dig Baton Rouge
Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Sugar!

19 hours ago
At 19 pounds, Sugar is a big girl with lots of love to give. She enjoys chatting while sitting in your lap to receive gentle pets and your undivided attention. At almost 8 years old, Sugar is a seasoned kitty, but still has many years to spend with her next companion. Sugar also gets along well with other cats and even dogs, so she’ll make a great addition to any pet friendly home! But be careful, Sugar is so sweet, she may give you a toothache!
To learn more about Sugar and her other friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public everyday of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

