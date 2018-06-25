Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Webster!

Dig Baton Rouge
Two year-old Webster is a little shy at times, and his asthma makes it difficult for him to open up right away. This makes it difficult for him to really get to know the visitors at our Adoption Center. His purrfect match is patient and willing to take the time for Webster to get comfortable. Once he does, Webster opens up into the sweet lap cat that he truely is! Because of his condition, Webster’s adoption fee is waived through the Petfinder New Year, New Home grant.

To learn more about Webstwr and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

