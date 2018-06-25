Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Webster!

To learn more about Webstwr and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.
$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist

$5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday!

Image via Olive or Twist

Come for lunch, come again for dinner!
$5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more??
Image via Olive or Twist Instagram
Time
All Day (Tuesday)
Location
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Rd, Ste A Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
Painting and Pinot Fundraiser

Come out and enjoy an evening of painting with The Red Shoes and the talented artists at Painting and Pinot! All proceeds benefit The Red Shoes. You can create your

Come out and enjoy an evening of painting with The Red Shoes and the talented artists at Painting and Pinot! All proceeds benefit The Red Shoes. You can create your own hand-painted masterpiece alongside family and friends. Delicious party fare and art supplies are provided, along with step-by-step instructions for recreating the featured artwork. Support The Red Shoes and support your creative spark!
Time
(Tuesday) 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
Painting and Pinot
7248 Perkins Rd Ste F, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
Trivia Tuesday at Rotolo's

Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!

Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
Time
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm
Location
Rotolo's Craft and Crust
411 Ben Hur Rd
Kings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge's BEST Karaoke Party tonite-- Kings of Karaoke! It's DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night! Bring your entire crew

Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge’s BEST Karaoke Party tonite– Kings of Karaoke! It’s DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night!
Bring your entire crew to jump on stage and sing along! And because it’s SERVICE INDUSTRY NITE, enjoy $6 wells all nite long along with other great food, drinks, & yes, music! Check out all the new craft drafts on tap plus over 75 Imports and the best selections of spirits around! Our kitchen is always serving fantastic food until 1am!
We open at 4:30pm!
For more information including our weekly entertainment lineup , HUGE BEER MENU, and drink specials, visit www.StationSportsBar.com! Be sure to sign up for the mailing list to take advantage of members-only alerts and discounts!
Time
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808