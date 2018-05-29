Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Willa!

Meet Willa!
Willa is a beautiful feline with gorgeous golden eyes and and medium grey and white hair. While she can be independent at times, she is a very sweet companion who gets along well with dogs. At exactly a year old, Willa is now considered an adult cat, but she is quite the youthful, active, and petite little lady. She and her litter of kittens were found and brought to Companion Animal Alliance (CAA). Cat Haven reserves 30% of our population to take in cats and kittens from CCA to help them avoid overcrowding. All of Willa’s babies have found homes, and now she’s waiting to start a new chapter of her own with a new furever family.
To learn more about Willa and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.