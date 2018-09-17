Dig Baton Rouge
Cat Haven Adoption of the Week: Meet Yoda!

The force is strong with this one… Yoda is a five-year-old beauty queen who just hasn’t found the right family. She bounced around from home to home before finally being dropped off at the city shelter. Cat Haven took her in and she is now ready to settle down with a furever friend. Pretty, friendly, and loving, Yoda would make a great companion for just about anyone!

To learn more about Yoda and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

