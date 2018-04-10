Dig Baton Rouge
Cecelia Creole Bistro now open downtown

This is should definitely be on your “Restaurants To Try” list.

The minds behind Kalurah Street, Jolie Pearl and Bengal Taproom are bringing a new southern menu to the table. According to The Advocate, Cecelia will feature Louisiana favorites like crab cakes, etouffee and gumbo as well as a specialty cocktail menu. Chef Phillip Beard from Pelican House will also be joining the kitchen staff. The new restaurant has taken the spot of Restaurant IPO downtown next to Bengal Taproom.

Cecelia is now open for dinner and will be open for lunch next week.

