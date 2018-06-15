Celebrate Baton Rouge Pride

Check out live entertainment, delicious food and local art from LGBT+ artists at this year’s Baton Rouge Pride Fest on Saturday.

In its first celebration in 2006, there were less than 500 attendees and it was held at a local church. Twelve years later, the Festival has grown to over 12,000 attendees and has moved to the Raising Canes River Center to accommodate the increasing popularity. It is also the South’s largest indoor, family friendly pride celebration.

The Pride Fest also includes a resource fair with vendors and information available on community health, well-being, and testing services.

BR Pride Fest is FREE for all attendees and takes place Saturday, June 16, 12-7 p.m. at the Raising Canes River Center. Get more info on their website www.batonrougepride.org.