Celebrate Christmas with tonight’s Festival of Lights

It’s December, and if your holiday cheer is lagging a bit behind you can get an infusion of fa-la-la at the downtown Festival of Lights Friday night.

The main event is the Christmas tree lighting and fireworks in the North Boulevard Town Square, and it will be surrounded by other holiday treats like Santa, live entertainers, kids’ activities, and ice skating. Papa Noel will be at the Old Governor’s Mansion to celebrate the Cajun Night Before Christmas with ornament decorating, books, and holiday card creation stations.

Forum 35 is also putting on the Reindeer Run 5K and Jingle Bell Jog through downtown. Runners and spectators are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the U. S. Marine Corps’s Toys for Tots program (no weapon-like toys). Registration information can be found here.

Cyclists can also join a colorful ride down the levee and ending downtown for the lighting. The Reindeer Ride by BREC Outdoor Adventure starts at 5:30 p.m. from the levee at BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center.

The Louisiana Art and Science Museum will also be open with special showings of “Let It Snow: A Holiday Music Journey” in the planetarium, as well as a hands-on Holiday Ornament Workshop. Admission is also free with a toy donation.