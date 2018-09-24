Celebrate Louisiana Craft Beer Week!

Time to celebrate the joyous occasion the best way we know how… BEER!

Tin Roof Brewing Company: Kick off Louisiana Craft Beer Week with an AWARD WINNING brew! That’s right, Tin Roof’s Voodoo American Pale Ale brought home the gold this past weekend at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, CO. Celebrate all week long with cold brews, brewery tours and yoga on tap.

Southern Craft Brewing Company: try some of their seasonal favorites directly from the brewery! Plus, free tours on Thursdays, Friday & Saturday.

Abita Brewing Company: PLENTY of opportunities to celebrate. This week, Abita will have drink specials, arts + crafts, free shirts, trivia and more. Trust us, this one is worth the drive.

The Overpass Merchant: Your favorite overpass bar is pouring nothing but LA faves this week. Check out what they’re serving!

Stay tuned for more events and specials all week long!