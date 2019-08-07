Dig Baton Rouge
Celebrate Woodstock’s 50th anniversary at Baton Rouge museums on August 17

14 hours ago

Music and history fans can head to two Baton Rouge museums on August 17 to celebrate Woodstock’s 50th anniversary.

Louisiana Art & Science Museum:

LASM is opening its doors for a special after-hours celebration from 5-8 pm, featuring special music-themed planetarium shows:

  • 5:15 pm – America’s Musical Journey
  • 6:15 pm – Laser Beatles
  • 7:15 pm – The Pink Floyd Experience

Tickets include all three shows, admission to the Main Gallery and two glasses of wine. Tickets are $20 to non-members and $10 for members. Seating is limited so LASM encourages purchasing tickets in advance. You can find information here.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum:

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting a special family-friendly celebration, Knock Stock Children’s Music Festival. The festival is two days, Saturday, August 17 from 4-8 pm and Sunday, August 18 from 12-4 pm.

The event features activities for the entire family, including but not limited to:

  • Mid-City Makers Market
  • Face Painting
  • Tie Dye
  • Collaborative Murals
  • Tree Hugger Charms
  • Far-Out Flag Station
  • Air Guitar Stage
  • Tooled Leather Crafts

You can find more information on the event and a lineup of musical events here.

