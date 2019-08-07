Music and history fans can head to two Baton Rouge museums on August 17 to celebrate Woodstock’s 50th anniversary.

Louisiana Art & Science Museum:

LASM is opening its doors for a special after-hours celebration from 5-8 pm, featuring special music-themed planetarium shows:

5:15 pm – America’s Musical Journey

6:15 pm – Laser Beatles

7:15 pm – The Pink Floyd Experience

Tickets include all three shows, admission to the Main Gallery and two glasses of wine. Tickets are $20 to non-members and $10 for members. Seating is limited so LASM encourages purchasing tickets in advance. You can find information here.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum:

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting a special family-friendly celebration, Knock Stock Children’s Music Festival. The festival is two days, Saturday, August 17 from 4-8 pm and Sunday, August 18 from 12-4 pm.

The event features activities for the entire family, including but not limited to:

Mid-City Makers Market

Face Painting

Tie Dye

Collaborative Murals

Tree Hugger Charms

Far-Out Flag Station

Air Guitar Stage

Tooled Leather Crafts

You can find more information on the event and a lineup of musical events here.