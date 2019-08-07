Music and history fans can head to two Baton Rouge museums on August 17 to celebrate Woodstock’s 50th anniversary.
Louisiana Art & Science Museum:
LASM is opening its doors for a special after-hours celebration from 5-8 pm, featuring special music-themed planetarium shows:
- 5:15 pm – America’s Musical Journey
- 6:15 pm – Laser Beatles
- 7:15 pm – The Pink Floyd Experience
Tickets include all three shows, admission to the Main Gallery and two glasses of wine. Tickets are $20 to non-members and $10 for members. Seating is limited so LASM encourages purchasing tickets in advance. You can find information here.
Knock Knock Children’s Museum:
Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting a special family-friendly celebration, Knock Stock Children’s Music Festival. The festival is two days, Saturday, August 17 from 4-8 pm and Sunday, August 18 from 12-4 pm.
The event features activities for the entire family, including but not limited to:
- Mid-City Makers Market
- Face Painting
- Tie Dye
- Collaborative Murals
- Tree Hugger Charms
- Far-Out Flag Station
- Air Guitar Stage
- Tooled Leather Crafts
You can find more information on the event and a lineup of musical events here.