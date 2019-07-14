Dig Baton Rouge
Charming Charlie closing all locations after filing Chapter 11 

Staff
8 hours ago

Yet another chain business has filed for Chapter 11 and is subsequently closing its Baton Rouge location in Perkins Rowe.

The women’s accessories retailer has filed for bankruptcy and is closing all 261 store locations by the end of August. The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed 100 stores, but the company was unable to better its business plan.

Going out of business sales have already started at all Charming Charlie locations, and the company expects to vacate all of its stores by August 31.

