Check out the fall 2017 Rock N Rowe lineup
Mark your calendar because you’ve now got plans for every Thursday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 26.
The fall Rock N Rowe lineup was released today, and the concert series will feature acts such as Henry Turner Jr., Chase Tyler Band and more. See the full lineup below:
Sept. 7 – Rusty Yates Band
Sept. 14 – Henry Turner Jr.
Sept. 21 – V Tones
Sept. 28 – Songwriter Night Ft. Blake Breaux, Peary Forrest and Caleb Paul
Oct. 5 – Phat Hat
Oct. 12 – Storywood
Oct. 19 – Chase Tyler Band
Oct. 26 – Spook N Rowe Ft. DJ Bob
Rock N Rowe runs from 6-9 p.m. at Perkins Rowe.