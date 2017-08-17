Mark your calendar because you’ve now got plans for every Thursday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 26.

The fall Rock N Rowe lineup was released today, and the concert series will feature acts such as Henry Turner Jr., Chase Tyler Band and more. See the full lineup below:

Sept. 7 – Rusty Yates Band

Sept. 14 – Henry Turner Jr.

Sept. 21 – V Tones

Sept. 28 – Songwriter Night Ft. Blake Breaux, Peary Forrest and Caleb Paul

Oct. 5 – Phat Hat

Oct. 12 – Storywood

Oct. 19 – Chase Tyler Band

Oct. 26 – Spook N Rowe Ft. DJ Bob

Rock N Rowe runs from 6-9 p.m. at Perkins Rowe.

