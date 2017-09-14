Check out who’s open for dinner in BR

More is changing on the Baton Rouge food scene than just your delivery options.

The Advocate reports four new restaurants are open around the Red Stick area this week, along with other changes coming soon.

Elsie’s Kitchen & Pie – OPEN. Elsie’s took over the building formerly used by Honeymoon Bungalow, adding wood seating and bar space while dishing up a menu of burgers, pies, sandwiches and other entrees.



Shrimp Basket – OPEN. This seafood chain from Alabama has been open for a few weeks now, offering a variety of prepared seafood and po-boys out of the former McAlister’s Deli on Perkins.

On The Border – CLOSED. The Advocate says this 20-year business in Baton Rouge shut down Monday after its landlord did not renew the restaurant’s lease. They reported the addition of a new hotel nearby led to the decision.

Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar – OPEN. This family-friendly restaurant from the Juban’s family features a raw bar and offers Juban’s classics as well as seafood, steaks, pasta, salads, sandwiches and po-boys. It’s located just on Perkins Road East near the Blue Bayou Waterpark.

Parsley & Pepper – OPEN. A Mediterranean bistro that’s planning a grand opening in the next few weeks, this restaurant opened on Bennington Ave. in July. Since then they’ve been serving gyros and shawarma along with other Mediterranean fare, and plan to offer daily specials soon. In the meantime, keep an eye on their Facebook page for short-time deals like free appetizers.

Sonny’s BBQ – RE-OPENING SOON. This pit stop, closed due to last year’s flooding, is set to reopen with improved digs next week on Florida Blvd. After the soft opening their hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Image: ElsiesPies.com