Check Yo’self (you know the rest)

Pack up & Go!

Surprise vacations for the adventurous

Do you love travel and hate planning? Pack Up + Go has the answer for you. This online travel planner specializes in one thing: 3-day weekends. What’s so special about that, you ask? Well, the destination is a surprise!

We know it sounds a little crazy, but trust us. Here’s how it works: You visit packupandgo.com and answer a few questions about budget, preferences, and dates available. Then, all your work is done. Pack Up + Go books your travel and accommodations, taking care of all the details.

A week before you leave, Pack Up + Go! will send an email with the weather forecast for your surprise destination, recommended items to pack, and where to go to begin your journey.

A few days before your trip, you’ll receive an envelope, but don’t open it yet! It contains directions and your city guide. The company provides a list of recommendations for everything from dining and activities to nightlife. They have literally thought of everything, making this the easiest vacay ever.

The last step before your trip begins is to go to the designated location at your given time. Now, open your envelope, enjoy the surprise, and take off for your 3-day getaway.

If you don’t have the guts to try it, you can also gift a trip to the more adventurous people in your life. Either way, get out there and discover new places.

No matter your destination this summer, planning is necessary to enjoy your trip. Of course you’ll know to bring your underwear and wallet, but DIG has put together some packing lists that may help cover everything else. Hopefully, our lists will provide a great starting point, whether it’s a week-long vacation or a spur of the moment road trip. Even if you forget something, don’t forget to HAVE FUN!

Beach

Beach bag

Sunscreen

Aloe vera lotion

Disposable wipes

Towels/blankets

Bathing suit

Sunglasses

Hat

Flip-flops/water shoes

Water bottle

Lip balm

Cooler

Snacks

Waterproof phone case

Sports equipment

Mountains

Hiking boots

Rain jacket

Food/snacks

Meds for allergies

Water bottle

Backpack

Flashlight

Binoculars

Pocket knife

First aid kit

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Bags for trash

Hat

Toilet paper

Big City