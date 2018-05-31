Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
MAGAZINE

Check Yo’self (you know the rest)

Season Vining
19 hours ago

Pack up & Go!
Surprise vacations for the adventurous

Do you love travel and hate planning? Pack Up + Go has the answer for you. This online travel planner specializes in one thing: 3-day weekends. What’s so special about that, you ask? Well, the destination is a surprise!

We know it sounds a little crazy, but trust us. Here’s how it works: You visit packupandgo.com and answer a few questions about budget, preferences, and dates available. Then, all your work is done. Pack Up + Go books your travel and accommodations, taking care of all the details.

A week before you leave, Pack Up + Go! will send an email with the weather forecast for your surprise destination, recommended items to pack, and where to go to begin your journey.

A few days before your trip, you’ll receive an envelope, but don’t open it yet! It contains directions and your city guide. The company provides a list of recommendations for everything from dining and activities to nightlife. They have literally thought of everything, making this the easiest vacay ever.

The last step before your trip begins is to go to the designated location at your given time. Now, open your envelope, enjoy the surprise, and take off for your 3-day getaway.

If you don’t have the guts to try it, you can also gift a trip to the more adventurous people in your life. Either way, get out there and discover new places.

No matter your destination this summer, planning is necessary to enjoy your trip. Of course you’ll know to bring your underwear and wallet, but DIG has put together some packing lists that may help cover everything else. Hopefully, our lists will provide a great starting point, whether it’s a week-long vacation or a spur of the moment road trip. Even if you forget something, don’t forget to HAVE FUN!

Beach

  • Beach bag
  • Sunscreen
  • Aloe vera lotion
  • Disposable wipes
  • Towels/blankets
  • Bathing suit
  • Sunglasses
  • Hat
  • Flip-flops/water shoes
  • Water bottle
  • Lip balm
  • Cooler
  • Snacks
  • Waterproof phone case
  • Sports equipment

Mountains

  • Hiking boots
  • Rain jacket
  • Food/snacks
  • Meds for allergies
  • Water bottle
  • Backpack
  • Flashlight
  • Binoculars
  • Pocket knife
  • First aid kit
  • Bug spray
  • Sunscreen
  • Bags for trash
  • Hat
  • Toilet paper

Big City

  • Comfortable shoes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Cross body bag
  • Sunglasses
  • Belt/scarf to hide valuables
  • Umbrella
  • Medicines
  • Nice clothes for nights out
  • Headphones
  • Refillable water bottle
  • Luggage locks
  • Guide book
  • City guide app
  • Sunscreen
  • Portable phone charger

Comments

You may also like

MAGAZINE

June 2018: In This Issue

I have lived in some BIG cities. The desire to do so has always been a part of who I am. Being born and raised in Baton Rouge did not satisfy that craving. My first big move was to Houston. Sure, it was a big city, but it still wasn’t what I was...

18 hours ago

Gear up for summer!

Primeval Gear

june

01jun5:00 pm10:00 pmFamily Friday at Tin Roof Brewing Company

01jun6:00 pm8:00 pmPower Pump Girls Moxi Mixer

01jun7:00 pm8:30 pmRBG presented by Films at Manship

01jun7:00 pm9:00 pmMovies at Main - The Lion King

01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

It’s shucking time!

Baton Rouge Oyster Festival

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X