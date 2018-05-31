Check Yo’self (you know the rest)

Pack up & Go!
Surprise vacations for the adventurous
Do you love travel and hate planning? Pack Up + Go has the answer for you. This online travel planner specializes in one thing: 3-day weekends. What’s so special about that, you ask? Well, the destination is a surprise!
We know it sounds a little crazy, but trust us. Here’s how it works: You visit packupandgo.com and answer a few questions about budget, preferences, and dates available. Then, all your work is done. Pack Up + Go books your travel and accommodations, taking care of all the details.
A week before you leave, Pack Up + Go! will send an email with the weather forecast for your surprise destination, recommended items to pack, and where to go to begin your journey.
A few days before your trip, you’ll receive an envelope, but don’t open it yet! It contains directions and your city guide. The company provides a list of recommendations for everything from dining and activities to nightlife. They have literally thought of everything, making this the easiest vacay ever.
The last step before your trip begins is to go to the designated location at your given time. Now, open your envelope, enjoy the surprise, and take off for your 3-day getaway.
If you don’t have the guts to try it, you can also gift a trip to the more adventurous people in your life. Either way, get out there and discover new places.
No matter your destination this summer, planning is necessary to enjoy your trip. Of course you’ll know to bring your underwear and wallet, but DIG has put together some packing lists that may help cover everything else. Hopefully, our lists will provide a great starting point, whether it’s a week-long vacation or a spur of the moment road trip. Even if you forget something, don’t forget to HAVE FUN!
Beach
- Beach bag
- Sunscreen
- Aloe vera lotion
- Disposable wipes
- Towels/blankets
- Bathing suit
- Sunglasses
- Hat
- Flip-flops/water shoes
- Water bottle
- Lip balm
- Cooler
- Snacks
- Waterproof phone case
- Sports equipment
Mountains
- Hiking boots
- Rain jacket
- Food/snacks
- Meds for allergies
- Water bottle
- Backpack
- Flashlight
- Binoculars
- Pocket knife
- First aid kit
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Bags for trash
- Hat
- Toilet paper
Big City
- Comfortable shoes
- Hand sanitizer
- Cross body bag
- Sunglasses
- Belt/scarf to hide valuables
- Umbrella
- Medicines
- Nice clothes for nights out
- Headphones
- Refillable water bottle
- Luggage locks
- Guide book
- City guide app
- Sunscreen
- Portable phone charger