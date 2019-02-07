Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Cheese up your Saturday with Cap City Mac Fest

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
1 day ago

The wait is almost over: The Capital City Mac Fest returns to Perkins Rowe this Saturday to make all of your cheesy, noodley dreams come true.

With 15+ takes on the classic side available from venders such as Sammy’s Grill, Bin 77 Bistro, City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, and Rum House, you’re wear some stretchy pants.

Participating restaurants will compete for Judges’ Choice award, and a People’s Choice award voted on by the Mac-loving crowd in attendance.

The Capital City Mac Fest is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $35; children ages 9 and younger get in free. As a bonus, $10 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Baton Rouge General Pediatric Division’s Burn Camp – so bring a friend and pig out. It’s for a good cause!

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

Zorba’s – for bread lovers who share

Zorba’s Greek Bistro redid their menu recently and added a kitchen that’s open and visible from their cozy patio. They kept the dishes you already know and love, but added some new options. The true star in all of this...

11 hours ago

february

08feb4:00 pm11:00 pmFree game night at ONO's

11feb7:00 pm11:00 pmSide Quest Open Mic Comedy Show

12febAll DayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

15feb6:00 pm10:00 pmSAD party at Rum House

24feb1:00 pm4:00 pm2019 PawDi Gras Fashion Ball Fundraiser

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X