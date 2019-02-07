Cheese up your Saturday with Cap City Mac Fest

The wait is almost over: The Capital City Mac Fest returns to Perkins Rowe this Saturday to make all of your cheesy, noodley dreams come true.

With 15+ takes on the classic side available from venders such as Sammy’s Grill, Bin 77 Bistro, City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, and Rum House, you’re wear some stretchy pants.

Participating restaurants will compete for Judges’ Choice award, and a People’s Choice award voted on by the Mac-loving crowd in attendance.

The Capital City Mac Fest is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $35; children ages 9 and younger get in free. As a bonus, $10 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Baton Rouge General Pediatric Division’s Burn Camp – so bring a friend and pig out. It’s for a good cause!