Chef Celeste bringing even more culinary opportunities to BR

48 mins ago

Chef Celeste Gill is taking the culinary industry by storm and I’m all for it.

Gill recently bought two spaces in the downtown/mid-city area to expand her business. With these new spaces she plans to transform her catering business and include some private event spaces. Chef Celeste has founded The Chef Celeste Culinary Institute Foundation and hopes to offer culinary classes in her new spaces as well. To read more about Gill’s new ventures, click here.

Images: Facebook/Chef Celeste Bistro

