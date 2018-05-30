Chick-fil-a Hosts Grand Opening Near LSU

Get in line, because you could win FREE Chick-fil-a for a YEAR!

The grand opening is officially May 31st, but the First 100 giveaway starts today! The first 100 guests in line for the grand opening at 6 a.m. will receive a pre-loaded card with a year’s supply of Chick-fil-a. But get your spot in line soon, there are reportedly around 50 guests already camped out!

The new Chick-fil-a will feature two Chick-fil-a One app pickup areas, a drive thru with dual ordering lanes and an outside covered patio dining area. The opening of this new location is also expected to bring more than 85 jobs to the area.