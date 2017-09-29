Chicken Salad Chick expanding into Denham Springs

Chicken Salad Chick announced they will open their newest Louisiana franchise in Juban Crossing next week.

The chicken salad takeout restaurant chain’s grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4. The Alabama-based chain serves Southern-inspired chicken salad sandwiches and plates.

The Nicolosi family of Lafayette opened two Chicken Salad Chick locations there last year, and are behind the Denham Springs franchise. The Nicolosis said last year they intended to open a half-dozen locations around the Baton Rouge area, according to the Advocate.

The new Juban Crossing restaurant will have specials for its first guests Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The first 10guests on Wednesday will also win free chicken salad for a year.

Image: Chicken Salad Chick / Facebook