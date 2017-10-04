Dig Baton Rouge
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Denham Springs

Russell Jones
7 hours ago

Denham Springs, rejoice: your long, chicken salad-less nightmare is over.

Chicken Salad Chick opened their newest Louisiana franchise in Juban Crossing this morning. The Alabama-based chain serves Southern-inspired chicken salad sandwiches and plates.

The Nicolosi family of Lafayette opened two Chicken Salad Chick locations there last year, and are behind the Denham Springs franchise. The Nicolosis said last year they intended to open a half-dozen locations around the Baton Rouge area, according to the Advocate.

The new Juban Crossing restaurant will have specials for its first guests Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The first 100 guests Wednesday will also win free chicken salad for a year.

