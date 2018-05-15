Chipotle could be serving alcohol very soon…

Because what’s a Mexican restaurant without tequila?

According to The Business Report, the Chipotle near the north gates of LSU is applying for a zoning charge that allows the location to serve alcohol. As of October, around 50% of Chipotle locations served alcohol and the only Baton Rouge location is hoping to do the same.

Hopefully, die hard Chipotle lovers (like our Editor-in-Chief, Season Vining) can expect beer and margaritas with their extra side of guac. The Metropolitan Council will consider the request Wednesday afternoon.