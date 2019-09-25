Chow Yum Phat opens overpass location, our recommendations

Jordan Ramirez, co-owner of Chow Yum Phat and Yuzu in White Star Market, opened a new concept on Tuesday, Sept. 25 on Hollydale Road near the Perkins Overpass, in the space formerly occupied by City Pork.

Chow Yum Phat Asian Street Food & Drinkery features all the ramen and bao dishes that you already know and love, along with a really interesting list of shareable plates.

What always impresses me about Chow Yum Phat is how much flavor they pack into each sauce, and how each one is paired with the perfect vessel. This new adventure seems like an amped-up version of the saucy goodness you already expect from this crew.

Some of their rotating bao specials are now on the permanent menu including Black Bean Tofu and Banh Mi. Joining their stellar ramen and bao lineup is an entire menu of shareable plates, including CYP’s infamous wings and pho dumplings. Dandan dumplings with pork, spicy ribs, and pork belly fried rice also joined the menu.

We tried two new-to-us dishes that sounded interesting – crispy fish ramen and t-bokki, a rice a gochujang rice cake dish served in an incredible sauce. The t-bokki seemed like a Japanese take on gnocchi. Aside from being a true test of my poor chopstick skills, it was a very enjoyable dish. Calling the fish ramen “crispy fish ramen” was an understatement. The fish was perhaps the crispiest I’ve had in town and it was seasoned and cooked so well. It was a fantastic textural addition to the creamy, spicy curry sauce and the pillowy ramen noodles it’s served over.





T-bokki, salt and pepper cauliflower, curried vegetables, and black bean tofu bao give vegetarians and meat lovers alike a feast they can enjoy! Wash it all down with an order of callas with vietnamese coffee sauce.

Beer, cocktails and sake are available, and the space’s atmosphere received a nice facelift. It’s now a table-service spot, making it an outstanding restaurant to have a modern Asian feast with friends who love to share. Bring a crew – you’ll want to order everything!