“Tennessee Whiskey” singer Chris Stapleton is headed for the Red Stick this fall, according to his website. The country star will play the Raising Canes River Center on Oct. 19.

Through Stapleton has only been a part of the country scene for a short time, his 2015 album “Traveller” reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the show go on sale April 7 at 10 a.m.

