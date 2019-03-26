Circa 1857’s Annual Champarty Showcases the Community Mid City Brings

This upcoming Friday, Baton Rouge’s landmark antique store, Circa 1857, will put on its 3rd annual Champarty at its location on Government Street, tucked inside Mid City. Garrett J. Kemp, owner of Circa 1857, has been diligently preparing for this event as its organizer and host. He says Circa 1857’s main goal for this event is to continue to be an active member within Mid City and the neighborhoods that surround it. Last year’s event brought roughly 2,500 people to the complex and Kemp and his staff are hopeful the event will be even larger this year.

Champarty will feature over 30 local artists, crafts and shops, providing attendees the best local work Baton Rouge has to offer. Need something to sip on while you walk around? That’s where the champagne comes in. For the $5 general admission, attendees will be treated to free unlimited Champagne (provided while supplies last!). If you need something to munch on, food will be provided by Circa’s own Yvette Marie’s Cafe and Bonnano’s Fine Catering both free and available for purchase.

In the entertainment department, music will be headlined by local funk group Alabaster Stag. University Lab School (U-High) will have their wonderful marching band perform at the direction of band director Annette West. This will be the second time U-High’s marching band will play for this event as they performed at the first Champarty.

Champarty kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will have an after party at Radio Bar at 9:30 p.m. More information for this event can be found here.