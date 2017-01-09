Singer-songwriter Dallas Green, better known by his stage name City and Colour, will perform at the Varsity Theatre on March 7 as part of his USA Tour.

Green’s most recent album, “If I Should Go Before You” was released in 2015 and reached No. 1 on the Canadian Album Billboard charts.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @cityandcolour performs LIVE at @TheVarsityBR on Tuesday, March 7th!! On Sale Friday at 11am!! pic.twitter.com/2CjSc7fspb — Varsity Theatre (@TheVarsityBR) January 9, 2017

Photo by eastscene.

Comments