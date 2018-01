City Pork is expanding its business to the Art & Design building of LSU.

According to The Daily Reveille, the deli and charcuterie restaurant will be serving up their famous burgers, sandwiches, salads and coffees for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This City Pork location is set to open later on this spring, and will be the first food option in the new Design Building development.

Images: Facebook/City Pork Deli & Charcuterie