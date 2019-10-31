City Roots Coffee Bar opens in Electric Depot

On Tuesday, City Roots Coffee Bar became the second vendor to open in Electric Depot, the revitalization of an old Entergy site on Government at 15th. It’s the first vendor to open outside of Red Stick Social, the bowling and entertainment venue that anchors the property.

City Roots serves your favorite coffee drink – espresso, con panna, macchiato, cappuccino, cortado, shakerato and more. In addition to classic coffee and milk combos, they have vanilla iced lattes on nitro for a foamy, bubbly, just barely sweet treat. For an even sweeter treat, grab an affogato (coffee with espresso).

There is a larger coffee roaster right inside, so be prepared for some wonderful smells. Coming soon are pastries and small meals.

City Roots is in the building next door to Red Stick Social that was part of the original energy facility, and they did a great job with the renovation while keeping the integrity of the space. Huge glass windows and tall brick walls give it a lofty, yet cozy feel. It’s definitely a place you can stay a while, and there’s plenty of seating to do so. The walls are adorned with local artists’ work with more to come.









This is the first new vendor to open on the property, but many more are planned including a second location of Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos, Boru Poke & Ramen, a photography studio and Sweet Society, a Japanese dessert shop. The property is shaping up nicely, so once more doors open, you can count on the Electric Depot to be a place you’d want to spend your evening.

To find City Roots, just walk past the entrance to Red Stick Social at 1503 Government St., and you can’t miss it.